Coffee output in Africa's big two gro...

Coffee output in Africa's big two growers to crawl to record high

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Agrimoney.com

Combined coffee production in Africa's big two growers will crawl to an all-time high next season, supporting record exports too, as output in Uganda at last surpasses the peak set 20 years ago. Total coffee output in Ethiopia and Uganda, which between them account for more than 60% of Africa's production, will touch 10.9m bags in 2017-18, US Department of Agriculture foreign staff said in their first estimate for the season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Agrimoney.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12) Feb '17 blahblah 276
Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15) Feb '17 Gelleta 113
Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House Feb '17 Gelleta 4
Poll Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12) Feb '17 Caleb YIsrael 59
why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14) Feb '17 National treasure 12
Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09) Feb '17 Lover of Ethiopia 32
The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it Feb '17 GreaterEthiopia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,756 • Total comments across all topics: 281,599,118

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC