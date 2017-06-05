Coffee output in Africa's big two growers to crawl to record high

Combined coffee production in Africa's big two growers will crawl to an all-time high next season, supporting record exports too, as output in Uganda at last surpasses the peak set 20 years ago. Total coffee output in Ethiopia and Uganda, which between them account for more than 60% of Africa's production, will touch 10.9m bags in 2017-18, US Department of Agriculture foreign staff said in their first estimate for the season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Agrimoney.com.