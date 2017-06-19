Chinese-led waste-to-energy project to turn Ethiopiaa s biggest dump

A Chinese-led waste-to-energy project will start generating power in September in Ethiopia's biggest garbage dump, which will help fuel the country's rapidly growing economy. The Reppi Waste-to-Energy project in Kolfe Keranio, a sub-city of the capital Addis Ababa, is slated to be opened in September, China's People's Daily newspaper reported on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Walta Information Centre.