Chinese-led waste-to-energy project to turn Ethiopiaa s biggest dump

Yesterday Read more: Walta Information Centre

A Chinese-led waste-to-energy project will start generating power in September in Ethiopia's biggest garbage dump, which will help fuel the country's rapidly growing economy. The Reppi Waste-to-Energy project in Kolfe Keranio, a sub-city of the capital Addis Ababa, is slated to be opened in September, China's People's Daily newspaper reported on Monday.

