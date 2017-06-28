Chinese-funded airport project in Eth...

Chinese-funded airport project in Ethiopia to be completed next January

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Expansion work on Ethiopia's largest airport the Addis Ababa Bole International Airport is expected to be finished just in time for the 30th Ordinary Summit of the African Union in January 2018. The statement was sent to Xinhua on Wednesday by Hailu Lemu, Chief Engineer of Ethiopian Airports Enterprise , the state-owned entity tasked with administering Ethiopia's airports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12) Feb '17 blahblah 276
Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15) Feb '17 Gelleta 113
Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House Feb '17 Gelleta 4
Poll Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12) Feb '17 Caleb YIsrael 59
why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14) Feb '17 National treasure 12
Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09) Feb '17 Lover of Ethiopia 32
The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it Feb '17 GreaterEthiopia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,495 • Total comments across all topics: 282,090,931

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC