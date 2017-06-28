Chinese-funded airport project in Ethiopia to be completed next January

Expansion work on Ethiopia's largest airport the Addis Ababa Bole International Airport is expected to be finished just in time for the 30th Ordinary Summit of the African Union in January 2018. The statement was sent to Xinhua on Wednesday by Hailu Lemu, Chief Engineer of Ethiopian Airports Enterprise , the state-owned entity tasked with administering Ethiopia's airports.

