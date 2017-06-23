Chinese firms constructing 5 industrial zones in Ethiopia
Chinese companies are constructing five industrial zones in Ethiopia as the African nation strives to become the continent's manufacturing hub. The park, despite having 66 projects operational on 40 hectares of land, is still under construction on 167 hectares of additional land.
