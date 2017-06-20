Chinese firm to build 60 mln USD industrial park in Ethiopia
China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation is to build an industrial park in the resort city of Bahir Dar, 552 km north of Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa at a cost of 60 million dollars. The agreement was signed in Addis Ababa Friday between Chief Executive Officer of the Ethiopia Industrial Park Development Corporation Sisay Gemechu and Li Wuliang, general manager of CCECC Ethiopia.
