Chinese business delegation sparkles at Ethiopia
A delegation of 70 companies from Shenzhen city, China's innovation hub, is attending a show in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa and locals are thrilled about the ample business opportunities on the horizon. The delegation is in the east African country for the China Trade and Investment Promotion Meeting and Shenzhen Products show from Monday to Tuesday.
