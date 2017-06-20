Can economic growth lead Ethiopia out...

Can economic growth lead Ethiopia out of illegal migration fever?

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

In the latest struggle with its illegal migration problem, Ethiopia is urging undocumented nationals residing in Saudi Arabia to take advantage of the three-month amnesty, which came into force on March 29. While an estimated 400,000 Ethiopians are presently undocumented by the Middle Eastern country, only close to 50,000 of them have shown interest to return to their home country so far, according to the figure from the Ethiopian Government Communication Affairs Office. Amid a spate of incidents on illegal migration, including the recent arrest of 40 Ethiopians in Kenya's Nairobi for being in the country illegally, the Ethiopian government has been advised to push further in the fight against migration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12) Feb '17 blahblah 276
Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15) Feb '17 Gelleta 113
Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House Feb '17 Gelleta 4
Poll Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12) Feb '17 Caleb YIsrael 59
why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14) Feb '17 National treasure 12
Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09) Feb '17 Lover of Ethiopia 32
The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it Feb '17 GreaterEthiopia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,012 • Total comments across all topics: 281,659,048

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC