Can economic growth lead Ethiopia out of illegal migration fever?

In the latest struggle with its illegal migration problem, Ethiopia is urging undocumented nationals residing in Saudi Arabia to take advantage of the three-month amnesty, which came into force on March 29. While an estimated 400,000 Ethiopians are presently undocumented by the Middle Eastern country, only close to 50,000 of them have shown interest to return to their home country so far, according to the figure from the Ethiopian Government Communication Affairs Office. Amid a spate of incidents on illegal migration, including the recent arrest of 40 Ethiopians in Kenya's Nairobi for being in the country illegally, the Ethiopian government has been advised to push further in the fight against migration.

