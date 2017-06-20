Africa: Ethiopian Airlines Wins Afric...

Africa: Ethiopian Airlines Wins Africa's Best Airline, Again

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: AllAfrica.com

The Addis Ababa flag carrier was awarded during 26th Annual Air Finance Africa Conference & Exhibition held in Johannesburg, South Africa. The award--presented by the African Aviation--recognised the airlines' continued rapid growth, increased profitability and contribution to aviation development in Africa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12) Feb '17 blahblah 276
Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15) Feb '17 Gelleta 113
Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House Feb '17 Gelleta 4
Poll Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12) Feb '17 Caleb YIsrael 59
why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14) Feb '17 National treasure 12
Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09) Feb '17 Lover of Ethiopia 32
The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it Feb '17 GreaterEthiopia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,168 • Total comments across all topics: 281,648,206

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC