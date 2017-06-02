Addressing the Pervasive Human Rights...

Addressing the Pervasive Human Rights Crisis in Ethiopia

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Humans Rights Watch

The undersigned civil society organisations write to draw your attention to persistent and grave violations of human rights in Ethiopia and the pressing need to support the establishment of an independent, impartial and international investigation into atrocities committed by security forces to suppress peaceful protests and independent dissent. As the UN Human Rights Council prepares to convene for its 35th session from 6 - 23 June 2017, we urge your delegation to prioritise and address through joint statements the ongoing human rights crisis in Ethiopia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Humans Rights Watch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12) Feb '17 blahblah 276
Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15) Feb '17 Gelleta 113
Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House Feb '17 Gelleta 4
Poll Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12) Feb '17 Caleb YIsrael 59
why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14) Feb '17 National treasure 12
Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09) Feb '17 Lover of Ethiopia 32
The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it Feb '17 GreaterEthiopia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. North Korea
  1. Tornado
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,881 • Total comments across all topics: 281,461,167

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC