2019 Afcon Qualifier: Ethiopia name o...

2019 Afcon Qualifier: Ethiopia name only two foreign players in squad to face Ghana

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: GhanaSoccerNet.com

Ethiopia will be heading to Ghana for their African Nations Cup qualifier in Kumasi with just two foreign-based payers in their squad, relying heavily on call-ups from St George, who are unbeaten in the African Champions League. Newly appointed coach Ashenafi Bekele called up only the Egypt-based duo of Shemeles Bekele and Oumed Okuri for the Group F game on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaSoccerNet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12) Feb '17 blahblah 276
Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15) Feb '17 Gelleta 113
Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House Feb '17 Gelleta 4
Poll Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12) Feb '17 Caleb YIsrael 59
why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14) Feb '17 National treasure 12
Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09) Feb '17 Lover of Ethiopia 32
The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it Feb '17 GreaterEthiopia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. South Korea
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,815 • Total comments across all topics: 281,618,899

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC