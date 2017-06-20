2019 Afcon Qualifier: Ethiopia name only two foreign players in squad to face Ghana

Ethiopia will be heading to Ghana for their African Nations Cup qualifier in Kumasi with just two foreign-based payers in their squad, relying heavily on call-ups from St George, who are unbeaten in the African Champions League. Newly appointed coach Ashenafi Bekele called up only the Egypt-based duo of Shemeles Bekele and Oumed Okuri for the Group F game on Sunday.

