10 Ethiopians charged with terror acts
Ten Ethiopians have been charged before an Ethiopian court with committing terror acts between 2015 and January 2017 on behalf of Patriotic Front and Ginbot7 rebel groups. According to a report by state affiliated media Radio Fana on Wednesday, the defendants are accused of committing bombing attacks and inciting unrest in Gondar city, 731 kms north of capital Addis Ababa.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12)
|Feb '17
|blahblah
|276
|Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15)
|Feb '17
|Gelleta
|113
|Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House
|Feb '17
|Gelleta
|4
|Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12)
|Feb '17
|Caleb YIsrael
|59
|why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|National treasure
|12
|Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Lover of Ethiopia
|32
|The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it
|Feb '17
|GreaterEthiopia
|1
