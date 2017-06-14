10 Ethiopians charged with terror acts

Ten Ethiopians have been charged before an Ethiopian court with committing terror acts between 2015 and January 2017 on behalf of Patriotic Front and Ginbot7 rebel groups. According to a report by state affiliated media Radio Fana on Wednesday, the defendants are accused of committing bombing attacks and inciting unrest in Gondar city, 731 kms north of capital Addis Ababa.

