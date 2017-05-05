Young Ethiopians urged to fight pover...

Young Ethiopians urged to fight poverty on Patriots' Victory Day

Ethiopians on Friday marked the 76th anniversary of Patriots' Victory Day with a call for the young to get inspired by the fight against the Italian colonizers and engage in new battles against poverty. Patriots' Victory Day is celebrated annually in the East African country to remember the victory against the Italian colonizers in the 1930s.

Chicago, IL

