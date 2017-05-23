U.S. Embassy Partners with Entreprene...

U.S. Embassy Partners with Entrepreneurship Development Center to...

The U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa and The Entrepreneurship Development Center are pleased to announce the launch earlier this month of a Mentorship Program to help further foster entrepreneurship development in Ethiopia. The program connects successful Ethiopian aspiring entrepreneurs with experienced mentors.

