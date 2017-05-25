Today is Africa Day but what does it ...

Today is Africa Day but what does it celebrate?

Africans across the world are today celebrating Africa Day in grand style, dressed in beautiful traditional outfits and putting on a colourful display of culture, food and diversity. Africa Day was first held in 1963 in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa, when 32 countries formed the Organisation of Africa Unity .

