The source of our strength is our internal unity, Dr Workneh Gebeyehu

The Ethiopian Foreign Affairs Minister, Dr Workneh Gebeyehu Foreign Affairs Minister says the main source of our strength as a country is our internal unshakable unity in an interview he did with Ethiopian Embassy in London. Today Ethiopian international deplomatic pwoer is stronger than ever, but the Foreign Affairs Minister says the government is intensifying its efforts to strenthen Ethiopian standing in the world.

Chicago, IL

