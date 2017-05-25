Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus: The Ethio...

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus: The Ethiopian politician who landed the World Health Organization top...

After a long, bruising campaign that began in 2015, Tedros beat out two other contenders, David Nabarro of Britain and Pakistani physician Sania Nishtar , for the post by winning 133 of the votes cast by 185 World Health Organization member states. Dr Tedros becomes the first African to lead the World Health Organization and had unanimous backing from the African Union, which claimed that the continent deserved a shot to lead the agency.

Chicago, IL

