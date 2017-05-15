Teddy Afro sings troubles of Ethiopia
Teddy Afro, Ethiopia's superstar singer, is topping the Billboard world albums chart with Ethiopia. Less than two weeks after its release, it has sold nearly 600,000 copies, a feat no other artiste here has achieved.
