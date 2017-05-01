Sudan: US Engages Warring Parties to ...

Sudan: US Engages Warring Parties to Revive Peace Talks

In late April, the US government held a series of meetings with government and opposition party officials as well as the rebel SPLM-N leadership and African Union-led chief negotiator Thabo Mbeki. The series of meetings were designed to revive the peace talks and further assess whether the US government will permanently lift economic sanctions against Sudan in June.

Chicago, IL

