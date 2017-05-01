Southern Africa: Region Short of Skil...

Southern Africa: Region Short of Skilled Staff in Oil and Gas

13 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The eastern and southern Africa region is short of skilled professionals such as engineers, geoscientists and mechanical technicians who are now in high demand in the oil, gas and allied sectors. The concern was raised early this week in Addis Ababa by a senior official of the Ethiopian ministry of Education, Dr Zerihun Kebede, during a high level meeting of education experts from the region.

Chicago, IL

