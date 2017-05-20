Residents complain on electric power ...

Residents complain on electric power interruptions

Saturday May 6 Read more: Walta Information Centre

Residents found in different sub cities of Addis Ababa have complained about the electric power service interruptions happening across the Addis Ababa city. During the discussion of Ethiopian electric power with the public wing and appropriate bodies stated that residents have exposed to different problems due to continuous power interruptions.

