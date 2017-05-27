Press Releases: On the Occasion of th...

Press Releases: On the Occasion of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia's National Day

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: State Department

On behalf of President Trump and the people of the United States, I congratulate Ethiopia as you celebrate your National Day on May 28. A warm friendship connects the Ethiopian and American people. We remain committed to working with Ethiopia to foster liberty, democracy, economic growth, protection of human rights, and the rule of law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State Department.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12) Feb '17 blahblah 276
Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15) Feb '17 Gelleta 113
Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House Feb '17 Gelleta 4
Poll Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12) Feb '17 Caleb YIsrael 59
why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14) Feb '17 National treasure 12
Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09) Feb '17 Lover of Ethiopia 32
The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it Feb '17 GreaterEthiopia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. North Korea
  1. Tornado
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,881 • Total comments across all topics: 281,461,170

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC