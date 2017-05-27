Press Releases: On the Occasion of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia's National Day
On behalf of President Trump and the people of the United States, I congratulate Ethiopia as you celebrate your National Day on May 28. A warm friendship connects the Ethiopian and American people. We remain committed to working with Ethiopia to foster liberty, democracy, economic growth, protection of human rights, and the rule of law.
