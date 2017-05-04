Polish president to visit Ethiopia

Polish president to visit Ethiopia

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Walta Information Centre

President Andrzej Duda aims to drum up business for Poland during an upcoming trip to Ethiopia and to canvass support for his country's bid to become a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council. Duda told public broadcaster TVP that he would be accompanied by Polish businessmen on his two-day trip.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Walta Information Centre.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12) Feb '17 blahblah 276
Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15) Feb '17 Gelleta 113
Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House Feb '17 Gelleta 4
Poll Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12) Feb '17 Caleb YIsrael 59
why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14) Feb '17 National treasure 12
Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09) Feb '17 Lover of Ethiopia 32
The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it Feb '17 GreaterEthiopia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,890 • Total comments across all topics: 280,781,841

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC