Polish president to visit Ethiopia
President Andrzej Duda aims to drum up business for Poland during an upcoming trip to Ethiopia and to canvass support for his country's bid to become a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council. Duda told public broadcaster TVP that he would be accompanied by Polish businessmen on his two-day trip.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Walta Information Centre.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12)
|Feb '17
|blahblah
|276
|Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15)
|Feb '17
|Gelleta
|113
|Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House
|Feb '17
|Gelleta
|4
|Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12)
|Feb '17
|Caleb YIsrael
|59
|why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|National treasure
|12
|Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Lover of Ethiopia
|32
|The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it
|Feb '17
|GreaterEthiopia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC