Police arrests driver for trying to smuggle Eritrean refugees into Sudan

Thursday Read more: Walta Information Centre

A driver who allegedly attempted to smuggle out 27 Eritreans from Gondar, Ethiopia, to Sudan was apprehended yesterday, according to police. The vehicle carried the refugees from Maitsemri Camp and was seized in Gondar city before it moved to Metema to cross to Sudan.

