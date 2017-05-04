P.E.I.'s Chef Ilona Daniel heading to...

P.E.I.'s Chef Ilona Daniel heading to Ethiopia to share Canada 150 menu

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

Daniel had received an email from the Canadian ambassador to Ethiopia, Philip Baker, inviting her to travel to Ethiopia for a week to take part in the Canada 150 celebrations. She read the email again and clicked on the link provided and learned that this was, in fact, the real deal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12) Feb '17 blahblah 276
Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15) Feb '17 Gelleta 113
Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House Feb '17 Gelleta 4
Poll Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12) Feb '17 Caleb YIsrael 59
why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14) Feb '17 National treasure 12
Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09) Feb '17 Lover of Ethiopia 32
The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it Feb '17 GreaterEthiopia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,120 • Total comments across all topics: 280,819,536

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC