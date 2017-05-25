Misconceptions about foot disease com...

Misconceptions about foot disease common among Ethiopian children

Podoconiosis, also called nonfilarial elephantiasis or "mossy foot," can be prevented-in the African countries where it's common-by wearing shoes. But many children in podoconiosis-affected families in Ethiopia have misconceptions about risk factors and prevention of the disease, researchers report in PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases .

