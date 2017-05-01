Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mohamed Shaker

Hamza stressed that electricity energy can only be exported to Ethiopia and Sudan after the completion of studies, pointing out that the only electrical connection is with Jordan, as well as the Egypt-Saudi Arabia electricity interconnection project and a cooperation agreement with Greece and Cyprus. The Ethiopian Ministry of Water, Irrigation and Electricity claimed that it had completed a feasibility study on the possibility of exporting electricity to Egypt, Sudan and Djibouti.

