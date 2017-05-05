Meklit Premieres New Video 'I Want to Sing For Them All' With Vibe Magazine
Ethiopian-American artist Meklit has shared a new video for her single "I Want to Sing For Them All". The jubilant video is currently streaming on Vibe.com who describes it as "a beautiful medley of lush and rich sounds from the African diaspora that inspired the song."
