Looking back on some of the positive reports on Ethiopia

Although it has been quite a few years now since Ethiopia started to receive rave reviews about its economic wonders from international organizations, media and non-state actors, the trend still feels fresh for Ethiopians as they had been plagued with negative reports for so long. The graphic images of Ethiopians dying of hunger broadcasted by Western media still haunt the county's image in the eyes of the international community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Walta Information Centre.