KEFI Minerals inks Tulu Kapi agreement with Ethiopia government
KEFI Minerals said subsidiary KEFI Minerals Ltd and the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia have signed the shareholders' agreement for the incorporation, ownership and operation of Tulu Kapi Gold Mines Share Company Ltd . This would see TKM owning 100% of the Tulu Kapi Gold Project.
