Journey Without Maps: 49 - Ethiopia, vol. 2, Segment 1

Journey Without Maps is a production of WERA-LP 96.7 FM and Arlington Independent Media. For archives, updates, and to broadcast the episodes on your station, contact: http://www.wera.fm http://www.mixcloud.com/journeywithoutmaps/ http://www.facebook.com/JourneyWithoutMapsWERA/ http://vk.com/journeywithoutmaps/ From the nightclubs of the capital Addis Ababa to the coffeehouses of Washington, DC and its outlying suburbs - emerge hypnotic sounds.

