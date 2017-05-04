James Cohan opens an exhibition of ne...

James Cohan opens an exhibition of new work by Ethiopian artist Elias Sime

James Cohan is presenting an exhibition of new work by Ethiopian artist Elias Sime. This second solo exhibition at the gallery features large-scale, wall-mounted artworks constructed from a grid-like arrangement of panels encrusted with electronic parts.

Chicago, IL

