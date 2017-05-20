His Majesty Sultan Qaboos receives me...

His Majesty Sultan Qaboos receives message from Ethiopia

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said has received a written message from Hailemariam Desalegn, Prime Minister of Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia. The message was received by Mohammed bin Awadh Al Hassan, Acting Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry for Diplomatic Affairs when he received Dr. Tedros Adhanom, Special Advisor to the Prime Minister of Ethiopia.

