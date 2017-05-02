German Minister Cools on Support for Migrant Camps in Libya
A deal between Italy and Libya to hold migrants in camps in the north African country ignores "catastrophic conditions" in Libya and would not curb migration, Germany's foreign minister said on Tuesday, contradicting Berlin's previous support for the plan. "The camps existing on the ground already show horrible and catastrophic conditions.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12)
|Feb '17
|blahblah
|276
|Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15)
|Feb '17
|Gelleta
|113
|Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House
|Feb '17
|Gelleta
|4
|Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12)
|Feb '17
|Caleb YIsrael
|59
|why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|National treasure
|12
|Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Lover of Ethiopia
|32
|The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it
|Feb '17
|GreaterEthiopia
|1
