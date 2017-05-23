General Electric opens new offices in Ethiopia

General Electric, the world's leading digital industrial company consolidated its footprint in Africa with the official opening of GE Ethiopia new offices in Addis Ababa. The President of FDRE, H.E. Dr. Mulatu Teshome was the Guest of Honor and was joined by Mr. Peter Vrooman, Charg d'Affaires a.i. of the United States of America to Ethiopia, Mr. Jay Ireland, President & CEO of GE Africa; Mr. Daniel Hailu, CEO of GE in Ethiopia, as well as distinguished guests from the local Public and Private sector.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Walta Information Centre.