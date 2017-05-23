Federation donates 3 mln birr for GER...

Federation donates 3 mln birr for GERD construction

16 hrs ago Read more: Walta Information Centre

The Office of National Coordination for Public Participation for the Construction of Gran Ethiopian Renaissance Dam said it has received a sum of three million birr in the form of support from the Ethiopia Athletics Federation. According to the office, the Federation has been stood by the office since the beginning of the project five years ago.

