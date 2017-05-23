Ezdan plans multi-purpose project in ...

Ezdan plans multi-purpose project in Addis Ababa

Yesterday

Ezdan Holding Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with a high-level Ethiopian delegation to launch a multi-purpose real estate project in Addis Ababa, capital of Ethiopia. The project, which will be located in a vital area in the heart of Addis Ababa spreading over 60,000sqm of land, includes a five-star hotel in addition to other vital facilities, such as a convention centre, a tower of hotel apartments and offices, a variety of retail outlets, modern restaurants and cafes.

