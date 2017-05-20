Ever-shining Patriotism
This year's Ethiopian Patriots' Victory Day is celebrated with a special emphasis on reinvigorating Ethiopian nationalism and patriotism. As one of a public holiday, Patriots' Victory Day is being commemorated by Ethiopians every year on April 6th to give respects to the Ethiopian patriots who fought for the independence of their country.
