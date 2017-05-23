Ethiopia's Tedros Ghebreyesus is new ...

Ethiopia's Tedros Ghebreyesus is new WHO chief

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Newkerala.com

Geneva [Switzerland], May 24 : A former Ethiopian health minister, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has been elected the new Director-General of World Health Organization . The Ethiopian Government had nominated Dr Ghebreyesus and he will begin his five-year term on July 1. Prior to his election as WHO's next Director-General, Dr Ghebreyesus served as Foreign Affairs Minister of Ethiopia from 2012-2016 and as Health Minister from 2005-2012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12) Feb '17 blahblah 276
Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15) Feb '17 Gelleta 113
Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House Feb '17 Gelleta 4
Poll Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12) Feb '17 Caleb YIsrael 59
why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14) Feb '17 National treasure 12
Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09) Feb '17 Lover of Ethiopia 32
The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it Feb '17 GreaterEthiopia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,402 • Total comments across all topics: 281,235,211

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC