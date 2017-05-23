Ethiopia's Tedros Ghebreyesus is new WHO chief

Geneva [Switzerland], May 24 : A former Ethiopian health minister, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has been elected the new Director-General of World Health Organization . The Ethiopian Government had nominated Dr Ghebreyesus and he will begin his five-year term on July 1. Prior to his election as WHO's next Director-General, Dr Ghebreyesus served as Foreign Affairs Minister of Ethiopia from 2012-2016 and as Health Minister from 2005-2012.

