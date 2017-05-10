Ethiopia's star singer Teddy Afro makes plea for openness
In this photo taken Tuesday, May 9, 2017, Teddy Afro, the controversial singer whose album "Ethiopia" is topping the Billboard world chart, poses for a portrait during an interview at his home in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Known for the political statements he makes in his music, an infectious mix of reggae and Ethiopian pop, Afro, 40, whose birth name is Tewodros Kassahun, told The Associated Press that raising political issues should not be a sin.
