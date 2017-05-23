Ethiopia's doors are open a " even to...

Ethiopia's doors are open a " even to its enemy

Sand and grime surround the drooping eyelids of a tired 14-year-old Eritrean girl in a dirty pink tracksuit who spent the night crossing from Eritrea into the enemy territory of Ethiopia. She carries a single plastic bag containing a few pieces of clothing, an orange cup and a small flashlight.

