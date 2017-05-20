Ethiopian tribeswomen whipped 'to show their love'

The women who beg to be whippeda to show their LOVE: Brutal Ethiopian tribal ceremony sees females lashed to demonstrate dedication to their men Their scars are said to demonstrate their capacity for love, and allows them to call on help from those who marked them A tribal ceremony during which young women are whipped in order to show the sacrifices they make for men is revealed in a series of photographs. Members of the Hamar tribe in Ethiopia believe the elaborate scars demonstrate a woman's capacity for love, and if they fall on hard times later in life it allows them to call on those who whipped them for help.

