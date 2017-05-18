Ethiopian infrastructures affected in...

Ethiopian infrastructures affected in global cyber attack

6 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Ethiopian telecommunications, financial institutions, electronic companies, industries, and hospitals are among infrastructure targets affected by a computer virus called "WannaCry." The Ethiopia Information Network Security Agency the government body mandated with protecting Ethiopia's Information Technology infrastructure warned institutions who use Windows operating system to guard against the virus, with system update given as one solution against the dangers of the "WannaCry" Virus.

