Ethiopian Information Network Security Agency signed a multi-year...

Addis Ababa, Paris, 10 May 2017 One day ahead of the NexTV CEO event in Mauritius, Ethiopia's Information Network Security Agency , in charge of the transformation of the country's high-tech and security industry, officialised the launch of Ethiosat, its new TV platform. INSA has inked a multi-year contract with Eutelsat Communications for capacity at its 7/8 West neighbourhood, the pole position for satellite TV in the Middle East and North Africa.

