Ethiopian honey farmers struggle with sticky traditions

The beehives of Ethiopia, Africa's top honey producer, make about a quarter of the continent's honey, but travellers who come to sample the liquid gold often find there isn't enough to go arounda . In a country where 85 percent of all jobs are in agriculture, industry experts say the beekeeping -- or apiculture -- sector is still a long way from harvesting its full potential, hampered by outdated, low-yield techniques, periodic droughts and uncompetitive prices.

