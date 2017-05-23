Ethiopian court convicts journalist f...

Ethiopian court convicts journalist for incitement of violence

2 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

An Ethiopian court convicted a journalist on Wednesday of inciting violence against the state with a dissident group, activists said, a judgment that an international rights group said was a bid to silence critics. Getachew Shiferaw was arrested in late December 2015 and charged in May the following year with involvement in the operations of the outlawed anti-government group Ginbot 7. That charge was later dismissed by the court, but he was found guilty on Wednesday of public provocation to commit "crimes against the external security and defensive power" of the state.

