Ethiopian and Sudanese military started joint border patrol

2 hrs ago Read more: Tigrai Online

Ethiopia and Sudan signed an agreement to establish a joint military force to safeguard their common border from criminals and any other regional security threats. The two countries have been developing a common strategic policy and further working to bring about a unified joint military force in the common border.

Chicago, IL

