Ethiopian Airlines to start flights to Chengdu of China
Ethiopia's state owned air carrier Ethiopian Airlines is to start flights to Chengdu, the capital of China's southwest Sichuan province, on May 22, adding its roster of destinations to the world's most populous nation to five. Chengdu is known to be a tourist hotspot in China with attractions including giant pandas and Sichuan's historic artifacts and culinary tradition.
