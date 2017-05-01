Ethiopian Airlines, the Airbus Founda...

Ethiopian Airlines, the Airbus Foundation and partners fly relief goods to Ethiopia

Addis Ababa, 2 May 2017 Ethiopian Airlines, the German NGO humedica e.V, Aviation without Borders and the Airbus Foundation have joined forces to facilitate the transport of nine tones of humanitarian goods from Toulouse, France, to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, utilizing the delivery flight of Ethiopian Airlines' newest A350 XWB. The goods are destined to provide relief to drought prone areas in the East African region.

