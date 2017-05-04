Ethiopia, Sudan start joint border pa...

Ethiopia, Sudan start joint border patrol

A joint Ethiopian-Sudanese force has started patrol operations to stop human trafficking and drug smuggling on their common borders. According to a report on the pro-government media outlet Radio Fana, the two nations started the patrol to prevent and combat human trafficking and migrant smuggling as well as security threats on their common borders.

