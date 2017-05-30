Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia signs a labor agreement
A deal of workers deployment that had undergone a thorough discussion for long is reached on yesterday by Ethiopian Social and Labor Affairs Ministry and H his Saudi Arabian counterpart. According to the deal reached, the Ethiopian workers will travel to work Saudi Arabia via the employment agencies authorized by two countries.
